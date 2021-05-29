General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of GE stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

