Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 160 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.07 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

