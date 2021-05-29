Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Trading Up 0.1%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)’s share price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.95 and last traded at $139.95. Approximately 71 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WNDLF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.30.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out transactions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm seeks to invest in United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, and European Developed Markets. It invests between Â250 million ($305.51 million) and Â500 million ($611.03 million) in companies.

