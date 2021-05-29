Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Shares Down 0.2%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. 8,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 26,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from $7.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

