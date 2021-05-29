xRhodium 1-Day Volume Tops $430.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00006889 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $430.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, xRhodium has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007455 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004240 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037138 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001035 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059972 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000276 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

