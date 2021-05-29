Fadi M. Diya Sells 8,000 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AEE opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

