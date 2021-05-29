Fadi M. Diya Sells 8,000 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE AEE opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.
AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
