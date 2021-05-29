First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the April 29th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:QQEW opened at $106.88 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1 year low of $74.98 and a 1 year high of $109.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05.

