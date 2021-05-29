Short Interest in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Increases By 132.5%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 132.5% from the April 29th total of 830,100 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PRPO stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Precipio has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Precipio had a negative net margin of 132.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precipio by 267.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 244,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Precipio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Precipio in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precipio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

