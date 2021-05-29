Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 34,778 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 34,778 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock opened at $233.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.92. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.