Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia Sells 4,700 Shares

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $85,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carlos M. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. Professional Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Professional by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Professional by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

PFHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Professional currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

