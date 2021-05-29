PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB) Insider Craig Baker Buys 50,000 Shares

PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB) insider Craig Baker purchased 50,000 shares of PTB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$33,800.00 ($24,142.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
PTB Group Company Profile
