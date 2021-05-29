PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB) Insider Craig Baker Buys 50,000 Shares

PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB) insider Craig Baker purchased 50,000 shares of PTB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$33,800.00 ($24,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PTB Group Company Profile

PTB Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aviation business in Australia, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It operates through four segments: PTB, PT USA, PT Leasing, and IAP. The company repairs and overhauls Pratt & Whitney PT6A/PT6T, Honeywell TPE331/T53, Bell Drivetrain, and GE M601 and H series turbine engines; provides engine maintenance contracts; and trades in aircraft airframes, turbine engines, and related parts.

