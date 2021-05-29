Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $56,925.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,198,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,394,617.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $49,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $131,095.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $63,042.50.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $74,732.50.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $80,160.00.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

