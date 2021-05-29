Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 12,718 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 12,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $46,547.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $407,658.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ELVT stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $130.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.73. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $3,613,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 338,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 10,788.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 70,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
