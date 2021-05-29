Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 12,718 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 12,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $46,547.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $407,658.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ELVT stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $130.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.73. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $3,613,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 338,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 10,788.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 70,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

