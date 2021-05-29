The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The AES were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 191,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 321.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after purchasing an additional 680,732 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 14.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 255,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

