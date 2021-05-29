Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 199.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,048,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $166,561,000 after purchasing an additional 698,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.18.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

