Banco Santander S.A. Sells 252 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,725,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,215,000 after purchasing an additional 96,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.37.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,140 shares of company stock worth $793,431 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

