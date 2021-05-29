L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 77.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $187,393,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $92,467,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

