1,240 Shares in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $575.04 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $280.01 and a 1 year high of $657.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $601.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 32.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

