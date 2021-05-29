Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 6,370 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AMETEK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.4% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME opened at $135.10 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

