Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,086,000 after acquiring an additional 145,272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 449,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of UA opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

