Lincoln National Corp Buys 5,416 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 509,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.