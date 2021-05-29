Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $369.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.11, for a total value of $1,392,801.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,634 shares of company stock worth $13,825,287. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

