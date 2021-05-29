Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6,558.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $8,019,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,627. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.91.

FTNT stock opened at $218.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.