Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $641,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190,916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,563,000 after acquiring an additional 167,521 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after buying an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,649,000 after buying an additional 878,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

