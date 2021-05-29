Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $609,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 191,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $94.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

