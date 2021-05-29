Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $258.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.55.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.76.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

