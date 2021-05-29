iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $134,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.29.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.