Lincoln National Corp Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.13.

Dollar General stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.07 and its 200-day moving average is $205.59. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

