Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Update

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the April 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NVFY opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Nova LifeStyle has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,148 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

