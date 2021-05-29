Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Update

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the April 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NVFY opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Nova LifeStyle has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,148 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

