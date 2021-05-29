Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.22. Approximately 12,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 8,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIFZF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

