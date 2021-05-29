Universal Power Industry (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Stock Price Up 13%

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) shares traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. 1,947,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 593,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Universal Power Industry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UPIN)

Universal Power Industry Corporation engages in the development of certified offshore programmers database. Its database is used to locate and refer qualified programmers. The company also intends to offer programming services in an offshore floating vessel. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Power Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Power Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.