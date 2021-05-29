C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Stock Price Up 15.3%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) rose 15.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

About C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.