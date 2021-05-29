$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. SLR Investment reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $1,451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 104.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

