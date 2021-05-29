Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental Purchases 34,911 Shares

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 34,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $181,188.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $5.25 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.30.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.
About Ballantyne Strong
Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.
