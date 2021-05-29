Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental Purchases 34,911 Shares

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 34,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $181,188.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $5.25 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 109.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,189 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 62,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the first quarter worth about $459,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

