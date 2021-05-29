Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 1,668 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $300,556.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,977,669.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QRVO opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

