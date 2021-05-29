Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Martin M. Ellen Sells 1,800 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $146.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $120.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

