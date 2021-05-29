AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.59. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 0.35.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154,013 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

