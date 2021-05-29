Scott A. Reed Sells 10,000 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SI opened at $111.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 2.62.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $6,729,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $7,431,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

