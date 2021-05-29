Mark Riggs Sells 929 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30.
- On Thursday, March 25th, Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total transaction of $548,111.40.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $243,333.09.
Shares of COUP stock opened at $238.20 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $204.38 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.81 and its 200-day moving average is $301.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 217.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 101.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,599,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 108.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 334,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,034,000 after buying an additional 173,833 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.
COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.
Coupa Software Company Profile
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.