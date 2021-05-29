Mark Riggs Sells 929 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30.

On Thursday, March 25th, Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total transaction of $548,111.40.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $243,333.09.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $238.20 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $204.38 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.81 and its 200-day moving average is $301.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 217.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 101.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,599,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 108.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 334,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,034,000 after buying an additional 173,833 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.