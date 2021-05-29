Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 136 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,137,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,230,000 after buying an additional 197,219 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $168.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.66. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

