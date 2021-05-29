Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 14,866 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 600,901 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.