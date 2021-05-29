Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $40.97 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

