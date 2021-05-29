American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $82,566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,875,000 after acquiring an additional 283,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,829 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NNN. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

