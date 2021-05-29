BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 207,970 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.23, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

