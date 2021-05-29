SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $7,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,218,550. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

