AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Trading 5.6% Higher

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 221,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,794,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.95.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. AeroCentury had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 256.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroCentury in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AeroCentury by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

