Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Trading Up 0.5%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

