$22.31 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report $22.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.58 million and the highest is $23.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $89.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $92.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $81.49 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGM. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.94.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

