MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Trading Down 2.3%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 2,134,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,604,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MedMen Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

