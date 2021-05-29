Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report $316.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.70 million and the highest is $318.00 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $311.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

